Communique up for German test in Grosser Preis von Baden

Communique, ridden by jockey Silvestre de Sousa, wins at Newmarket

British raiders Ghaiyyath and Communique will go head-to-head for Group One glory in the 147th Longines Grosser Preis von Baden on Sunday.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained Best Solution became the first British challenger to plunder the prize since Clive Brittain's Warrsan claimed successive renewals in 2004 and 2005 when striking gold 12 months ago.

This year the Godolphin colours are carried by Charlie Appleby's Ghaiyyath, who made a flying start to his campaign with a facile victory in the Group Two Prix d'Harcourt at ParisLongchamp in early April.

However, he had to make do with minor honours in third when hot favourite to follow up in the Prix Ganay three weeks later and has not been seen in competitive action since.

"He was obviously very impressive on his first run of the year and we were maybe a little bit disappointed with his second run, even though he was third behind two proven Group One performers in Waldgeist and Study Of Man," said Appleby.

"We just feel he maybe wasn't quite as well for his second run as he was for his first - maybe that first run took a bit more out of him than we thought.

"We're looking forward to stepping him up to a mile and a half for the first time as it's a trip we always felt would suit him.

"He's had a nice break and his preparation has gone well, so if the step up in trip brings about a bit of improvement, hopefully he'll run a big race."

Mark Johnston's Princess of Wales's Stakes winner Communique is making his second successive appearance on German soil after finishing runner-up in the Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppergarten three weeks ago.

Johnston said: "He was unlucky last time as he banged his head in the stalls before the race.

"We've been happy with him since and he is definitely up to winning one of these races.

"This is no soft touch, but he should be there or thereabouts."

Ghaiyyath and Communique will be ridden by William Buick and Joe Fanning respectively as they take on seven runners for the home team - including Andreas Wohler's pair of Ashrun and Laccario, both of whom are unbeaten this season.

Appleby and Johnston are also represented on the undercard in the 86th Oettingen-Rennen.

Nyaleti makes her ninth appearance of the season for Johnston, while Appleby's Vintager bids to follow up a last-time-out victory in a Group Three at Chantilly in June.

"He won nicely in a Group Three in France last time and hopefully that has done his confidence good," Appleby added.

"This trip will suit him and on paper he should be very competitive in a race like this."

Andrew Balding's Crossing The Line also features in a field of eight runners for the one-mile Group Two.