Judicial lays down the law in Beverley Bullet

Judicial kept his unbeaten record at Beverley intact with a determined triumph in the William Hill Beverley Bullet.

Julie Camacho's hardened sprinter won a conditions race over the course and distance in June of last year and the corresponding race 12 months earlier - and he was a 13-2 chance to complete a course hat-trick in one of the feature events of the season on the Westwood.

The rapid Ornate predictably led the 10-strong field through the early stages of the five-furlong dash, but as he weakened, Judicial was still travelling well in midfield in the hands of Joe Fanning and came home strongly to prevail by three-quarters of a length.

Queens Gift filled the runner-up spot, just a short-head in front of the fast-finishing Fairy Falcon in third.

Danzeno and 2-1 favourite Tis Marvellous finished out of the placings in fourth and fifth respectively.

Fanning said: "I just got in the gaps and then he won well.

"He likes it here, I was travelling well in the race, travelling very well behind them. I just managed to get in a gap and once I got in it, that was it - easy."

Camacho's husband and assistant Steve Brown added: "He's had a regressive year unfortunately on the whole, and there's been no obvious reason why.

"I think eventually you lose a bit of confidence, I think that's natural. He's been a little bit tame in his finish. We've inherited a horse that was combustible and I think he's got comfortable.

"(The) hood (was) off, we discussed cheekpieces and left them off, but if he'd have been disappointing today, that would have been the next step.

"We're back on track, we'll just go to Newbury for the Group Three I would imagine in a couple of weeks time. If we go there and we can finish the season on a high, we'll be pleased and back next year.

"He's a five-and-half-furlong horse and he likes a hill. They tend to go a good gallop here and it just plays to his strengths, he sees it out well.

"For the speed horses, it's probably getting a bit too much for them inside the last furlong, but he kicks in. We're three from three, we'd like to race here every week.

"He's done so much for us, whatever he does now is a bonus. Already he's put us on the next step of the ladder, he's taken us from league two to league one. He's been wonderful for us and for Elite (Racing Club, owner) because they've been such good supporters."