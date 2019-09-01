Silvestre de Sousa set for Doncaster return after injury boost

Silvestre de Sousa riding Nayef Road win the Qatar Gordon Stakes at Goodwood

Silvestre de Sousa could be back in the saddle in time for Doncaster's St Leger meeting, that starts on Wednesday week, after it emerged his collarbone was not broken after all.

De Sousa was not expecting to return to action until Champions Day at Ascot next month, but his comeback target date has now be brought forward after it was found nothing is broken and that it is ligament damage.

The three-times champion jockey was injured in a fall at Chelmsford on August 23 when Alnadir, trained by Simon Crisford, came down when squeezed for room in a five-runner handicap over 10 furlongs.

De Sousa was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for assessment and a return visit there revealed better news.

"The aim is Doncaster. Whether the aim will go slightly further, who knows, but hopefully he'll be back for Donny," said De Sousa's agent, Shelley Dwyer.

"He's going to Sir Peter O'Sullevan House (at Newmarket) on Monday, so we'll know a bit more as the week goes on as to where we're at.

"It's all good, all positive, no neck braces or anything on now so we're hoping he can get back for Donny.

"When he was in Addenbrooke's there was a shadow on the collarbone. Because it was so bruised we went back in on Tuesday for another X-ray and it was fine, there's just ligament damage round there.

"It's still sore but it's getting there, so no broken collarbone which is good.

"He's much better. He's still bruised, but the bruising is coming out.

"Hopefully this week will tell us a bit more. If he progresses as he did last week then touch wood we'll be back. It's good news."