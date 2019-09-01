Tabdeed has York option

trainer Owen Burrows

Ground conditions will dictate whether the once-beaten Tabdeed will take his chance in the Garrowby Stakes at York on Sunday.

An impressive winner on his sole juvenile appearance at Leicester two years ago, the Owen Burrows-trained colt won two of his three starts last season, including a competitive Ascot handicap in October.

He appeared to have lost none of his ability when making a successful return from a 10-month absence at Doncaster in early August and could step up to Listed class on the Knavesmire ahead of a likely tilt at the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on October 19.

Burrows said: "Tabdeed is in good form and we're looking at the Listed race at York, but I wouldn't run him on ground any quicker than good.

"I think they're calling the ground good at the moment and there is a chance of a bit of rain this week, so we'll see. I'd be happy to run him on good ground, so we'll see if the weather is kind.

"The long-term plan is Champions Day and if he doesn't run at York he'll go straight there. The only other option is the Bengough Stakes, but that is only three weeks before and after speaking to the boss (Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, owner), we both agreed it was too close.

"Touch wood he's come out of his last race in really good form."

Burrows also had news of promising youngster Danyah, who is bred in the purple, being out of 1000 Guineas runner-up Cuis Ghaire, and created a nice impression when winning on his debut at Nottingham last month.

The Invincible Spirit colt holds an entry at Haydock on Thursday, and his trainer said: "It was obviously a taking performance at Nottingham. His work has been good at home and I hoped he'd run well, but not many of mine do that first time out.

"It wasn't a complete a surprise to see him win and I hope there's more to come from him

"The ground was quite soft and he does have a bit of a knee action, so I wouldn't want to run him on very fast ground.

"He doesn't have any big-race entries as he's still a big, raw horse and I thought anything he did this year would be a bonus.

"We'll see how he gets on in another novice with a penalty and make a plan from there, but there are one or two Listed races he could run in before the end of the season.

"He has a good pedigree - the mother wasn't too bad, was she? She actually hasn't produced that much as a broodmare, but hopefully this horse can be a flag-bearer for her."