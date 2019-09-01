Options open for Search For A Song party

Dermot Weld

Dermot Weld has yet to plot a route for York victor Search For A Song.

The Galileo filly finished fourth in the Irish Oaks but got back on the winning trail in the Listed Galtres Stakes on the Knavesmire over 12 furlongs.

Search For A Song has a clutch of entries over Irish Champions Weekend, including the Irish St Leger, but she is also in the British version at Doncaster the same weekend and Weld has yet to pin down a preferred option.

He said: "I have no definite plan for Search For A Song. I left her in the English St Leger and she's in the Irish St Leger. She has lots of entries but no final decision at the moment."

Search For A Song's full-brother Falcon Eight also ran at York, but he failed to sparkle in the Lonsdale Cup, finishing last of four behind the all-conquering Stradivarius.

The four-year-old is entered for the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Champions Day on October 19 and also has the option of a handicap outing in the Cesarewitch the week before, although his target remains undecided.

Weld added: "Falcon Eight is fine after York. He'll go for one of the good staying races."