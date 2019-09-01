Under The Stars handed Moyglare mission

Under The Stars and P.J. Macdonald

Under The Stars could have a first attempt at seven furlongs in the Moyglare Stud Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend.

James Tate's charge sprang a 25-1 shock when winning an Ascot Group Three on soft ground in July and was fourth in the Lowther at York.

Beaten two lengths in fourth by Living In The Past, Tate is now considering a move up in distance, and graduating to Group One class, at the Curragh on September 15.

He said: "It's not 100 per cent, but we may have a crack at the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

"The Lowther looked a little bit too much of a speed test for her. The ground was obviously faster at York than at Ascot and maybe it didn't suit her quite as well.

"We could now wait and hope the Cheveley Park Stakes comes up on easier ground, or we could try seven furlongs where it's less of a test of speed.

"She's bred to get seven furlongs I think, but it's not 100 per cent that we will go to Ireland."

Stablemate Nasaiym finished eighth in the Lowther and Tate is taking a long-term view with her.

He added: "She's ready for a step up to seven furlongs, but she's gone a touch on the weak side. She's a three-year-old for next year.

"It's a long way off, but something like the seven-furlong Radley Stakes at Newbury in the autumn might suit."