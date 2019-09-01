Go Another One wins again

Richard Johnson

Go Another One confirmed himself a smart prospect when spreadeagling his four rivals with a dominant display in the Signature Collection Novice Chase at Worcester.

John McConnell's Irish raider was most impressive as he followed up a debut win over fences at Clonmel in June in impressive fashion.

Sent off the 1-3 favourite, Go Another One was kept company in the early stages by Notnow Seamus, who was seen as his main rival.

However, Dan Skelton's runner was swept aside with the minimum of fuss just after halfway in the two-mile-seven-furlong contest.

Richard Johnson let Go Another One bowl along and the seven-year-old steadily increased his lead, crossing the line 31 lengths to the good after a superb round of jumping for a novice.

"I'm just very relieved. I'm just glad he got home safe and sound," said County Meath-based McConnell.

"I'm a bit like Henrietta Knight when it comes to this horse. I find it hard to watch him - I hide in the toilet. But he was very impressive.

"He got a nice school around the racetrack and earned a few pounds as well."

Go Another Go is likely to return to the UK for a staying novice chase at Cheltenham next month.

McConnell added: "I think he'll probably go to Cheltenham's October meeting and then he'll be put away for the spring after that.

"He was second in a novice hurdle there last year so he'll go back there for a novice chase.

"That was the plan beforehand, so I'd say we'll stick to that."