Ghaiyyath back with a bang in Germany

William Buick is all smiles

Ghaiyyath landed the 147th Longines Grosser Preis von Baden at Baden-Baden for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin on Sunday.

The four-year-old had to give weight to a posse of three-year-olds in the Group One, including German Derby winner Laccario, but he proved too strong on his first go at a mile-and-a-half.

It was his first start for 126 days but he'd gone well fresh before and he did so again as he settled just off the pace in the early stages under William Buick.

However, Buick soon grabbed the initiative and went to the lead with Ghaiyyath while the other British raider, Communique, was scrubbed along in midfield.

At halfway he had established a five-length lead and it soon became apparent everything in behind was struggling as the Godolphin horse powered further clear.

Nothing got near him in the closing stages with Donjah seeing off Laccario for second.

It was a good day for Godolphin, Appleby and Buick, as they had earlier combined with Vintager who won the Group Two Oettingen-Renne.

Vintager had taken a while to come to himself at Appleby's, but a Group Three victory at Chantilly in June looked a turning point and so it has proved.

He won for his second successive race over a mile on Sunday, getting the better of Nica by a neck, with Andrew Balding's Crossing The Line further back in the field in fifth.