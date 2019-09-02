Paul Nicholls excited by Cyrname and Altior clash

Harry Cobden and Cyrname clear the last to win the bet365 Handicap Chase at Ascot

Paul Nicholls would relish a clash between Cyrname and Altior in the Christy 1965 Chase at Ascot in November.

The Nicholls-trained Cyrname ended last season as the highest-rated horse in Britain following his 17-length demolition job in the Ascot Chase in February, with his mark of 176 putting him 1lb clear of Nicky Henderson's dual Champion Chase hero Altior, who is unbeaten in 19 starts over jumps.

Henderson has raised the possibility of Altior being stepped up in trip this term - with a tilt at the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day a potential target - and Cyrname is also bound for the festive showpiece over three miles.

However, the pair could first lock horns in a two-mile-five-furlong Grade Two at Ascot on November 23.

Nicholls told Sky Sports Racing: "One has got form over two (miles) in Altior and this horse has form over two-five. It will be some clash if they meet at Ascot.

"He (Cyrname) doesn't have to run from the front, but it suits him doing that. Kempton can be a front-runners track if you jump and gallop and he is slightly better right-handed.

"He is a high-class horse who will hopefully keep going forward, (but) he has got to get three miles yet. It's a bit like Altior - it's great being able to gallop and get two-mile-five and he (Cyrname) suggested at Ascot he will get three, but until they actually do it you don't know for sure."

Altior is the general 3-1 favourite for the King George, with Cyrname and his stablemate Clan Des Obeaux - winner of the Boxing Day highlight last season - next in the list at 6-1.