Advertise and Ten Sovereigns set for Haydock clash

Advertise and Frankie Dettori win the Commonwealth Cup

Ten Sovereigns and Advertise are set to renew rivalry at Haydock on Saturday after featuring among 14 confirmations for the Sprint Cup.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Ten Sovereigns powered clear of Martyn Meade's Advertise when claiming an impressive victory in the July Cup at Newmarket, but could finish only sixth when hot favourite to follow up in the Nunthorpe at York.

Advertise, on the other hand, has since claimed the third Group One victory of his career, in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville - adding to his previous top-level triumphs in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh and the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Meade said: "We are very pleased with Advertise who is in great form. The plan remains the Sprint Cup at Haydock and we are looking forward to running.

"We were delighted with his performance at Deauville and it highlighted what a classy performer he is.

"He didn't break very well in the July Cup and the fact that he wasn't able to be prominent meant that the race got away from him and he had a lot of ground to make up.

"We will see how the race unfolds, but it is going to be an exciting race and we are looking forward to it."

O'Brien has also left in Never No More, Fairyland and So Perfect, while Aidan Fogarty's Forever In Dreams could also make the trip across the Irish Sea.

The latter won a Listed prize over the Sprint Cup course and distance in May and has been off the track since filling the runner-up spot behind Advertise at the Royal meeting in June.

Last year's winner The Tin Man is in line to defend his crown for James Fanshawe, Kevin Ryan has confirmed Brando, Major Jumbo and Hello Youmzain and Sir Michael Stoute's Dream Of Dreams could bid to bounce back from his July Cup flop.

Invincible Army (James Tate), possible German raider Waldpfad (Dominic Moser) and impressive Stewards' Cup winner Khaadem (Charlie Hills) complete the acceptors.