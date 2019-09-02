Nicky Henderson yet to commit to plans for Altior

Altior - no firm plans yet for new season

Nicky Henderson has warned plans are fluid for Altior amid talk of a clash with Cyrname in the Christy 1965 Chase at Ascot in November.

Paul Nicholls had confirmed the latter was on target for the Berkshire showpiece at his Owners' Open Day on Sunday but writing in his blog for Unibet, the Seven Barrows trainer said: "I'd like to make it clear that nothing is set in stone as to what he is going to do. After a brief chat with Patricia Pugh (owner, on Sunday) we will all sit down again in the very near future and make a decision as to which route we take.

"It was the same a few years ago when we had to decide whether to stay hurdling and aim for the Unibet Champion Hurdle or go novice chasing, but I think it's fair to say we made the right decision on that front!

"We all know how good Altior is at two miles and I suppose you could say if we are the best at one thing, why change it? But I personally think he's looking for another half a mile in which case we have to start thinking about is the King George where we want to go?

"I have a huge amount of respect for Cyrname and I'm not afraid to take him on with Altior, but it is by no means certain that they will meet in the Ascot Chase as many have suggested and there's no doubt we'll do what's right for the horse.

"Altior is back at Seven Barrows and cantering away nicely so everything is going well and as soon as we have made a decision about where he'll start his season, I'll let you know!"