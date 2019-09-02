Jonathan Moore lands Gavin Cromwell jockey role for new season

Trainer Gavin Cromwell has appointed a new stable jockey

Gavin Cromwell has announced the appointment of Jonathan Moore as his new stable jockey.

The Champion Hurdle-winning trainer has used Moore's services regularly in 2019, with the pair combining for 18 winners so far this year.

Cromwell is pleased to have signed up the rider on a permanent basis.

Writing in his Betdaq blog, Cromwell said: "Since Jonathan got more involved in the yard back in February we've had a good run of things.

"He has no issues with his weight and can do 9st 10lb. He's a very capable rider and gets on well with the owners.

"We've already had plenty of success this season and hopefully we can keep things going throughout the rest of 2019."

Moore said: "I'm delighted and really grateful to be given the opportunity to ride for Gavin in such a progressive yard. We've had good luck together so far and long may it last.

"He's got a number of really nice horses in the yard and I'm really looking forward to riding them."