Sands Of Mali to defend crown in Ascot feature

Sands Of Mali - will bid for Ascot repeat

Sands Of Mali is being prepared to repeat last year's victory in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot next month after being absent since the Royal meeting there.

Trainer Richard Fahey reported the four-year-old to have recovered from the soreness he suffered when well beaten in the King's Stand Stakes in June.

The Musley Bank handler is confident his top-class sprinter can put that setback behind him this autumn.

"He came back from Ascot a bit sore, but he's grand now and back full in training," said Fahey.

"The race at Ascot will be his target. I'm sure he'll come back."

Space Traveller, winner of the Jersey Stakes, is on course to go on a journey to Ireland for the Clipper Logistics Boomerang Stakes on Saturday week.

Connections are keen to head for the Group Two over a mile at Leopardstown, as the race is sponsored by Space Traveller's owner Steve Parkin under his Clipper Logistics banner.

"We're happy with him. He's in the Boomerang and if the ground is not too soft he'll probably go there.

"Steve sponsors the race," said Fahey.