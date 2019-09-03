Eddie Lynam excited as Soffia hunts Group One glory

Edward Lynam

Trainer Eddie Lynam is counting down the days until Soffia's bid for Group One glory in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

The fast-improving filly has won her last three starts - completing her hat-trick with a hugely impressive display in the Sapphire Stakes over the Flying Five course and distance in July.

Lynam resisted the temptation to send the four-year-old across the Irish Sea for last month's Nunthorpe Stakes at York and is looking forward to seeing her test her powers at the highest level for the first time on Sunday week.

"Soffia is in good form. It's been a drag waiting and we've been ticking the weeks off, but she's in good form and we're looking forward to running her," said the Dunshaughlin-based trainer.

"She keeps surprising us and let's hope she can surprise us again."