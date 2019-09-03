Charlie Hills' Khaadem set for Sprint Cup at Haydock

Jim Crowley and Khaadem win the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood

Charlie Hills is looking forward to seeing Stewards' Cup hero Khaadem return to the highest level in the Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday.

The Dark Angel colt was a shade disappointing on his only previous appearance in Group One company when seventh in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June - finishing 10 lengths behind Martyn Meade's Sprint Cup favourite Advertise.

However, a runner-up finish behind German raider Waldpfad in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury was a step in the right direction and he turned what is usually one of the most competitive sprint handicaps of the season into a procession at Goodwood on his latest appearance.

Hills told Sky Sports Racing: "They had a bit of rain there last week, but it shouldn't be a problem. There's maybe a bit more forecast later in the week, so the ground might be on the slow side, but he should handle that.

"It was pretty slow at Newbury when he won there in the spring, so I'm pretty relaxed really.

"We were quite far back at halfway (in the Stewards' Cup). They probably came back to him a little bit, but he showed a good turn of foot and made a lot of ground up.

"We've been pleased with him since. It's a big step up from a handicap to a Group One, but I think it's the only way we can go really."