Shantou Village set for second Kerry National bid

Trainer Neil Mulholland

Shantou Village is all set for a second tilt at the Guinness Kerry National at Listowel next week.

Neil Mulholland's charge has eight career victories to his credit - including wins over hurdles and fences at Cheltenham.

The nine-year-old was beaten five and a half lengths into fifth place behind the Noel Meade-trained Snow Falcon in last year's Kerry National and his trainer has been eyeing a repeat bid for some time.

Mulholland said: "He did a nice bit of work this morning and we're very happy him, so the plan is to take him back to Listowel.

"He was only beaten just over five lengths in the race last year when the ground was pretty soft. Hopefully we'll get better ground this year as that would suit him well."

Shantou Village has not been seen in competitive action since being pulled up in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but Mulholland is confident the lack of a recent run will not be an issue.

"He'd been running during the summer last year, but he won his bumper first time out and his novice hurdle first time out and we just said we'd take him fresh this year and see how we get on," the Somerset handler added.

"He's got a nice racing weight (9st 13lb) at the moment and we're looking forward to having a go."

Shantou Village is one of three British-trained contenders for the feature event of the Harvest Festival along with last year's fourth Dell' Arca - trained by David Pipe - and Martin Todhunter's Monbeg River.

The last British-trained winner of the race was Ferdy Murphy's Macs Supreme in 2000.

The weights are headed by Enda Bolger's Ballyoisin, who made an impressive return from an eight-month absence at Killarney in August. Bolger is also responsible for the ante-post favourite Movewiththetimes.

Willie Mullins has five entries in Yorkhill, Some Neck, Pravalaguna, Minella Beau and Ask Susan, while Gordon Elliott's nine-strong team includes A Toi Phil, Barra, Three Musketeers and Ravenhill.

Other contenders include Joseph O'Brien's All The Answers and Eric McNamara's trio of Internal Transfer, Black Scorpion and Gwencily Berbas.