Joseph O'Brien to have three runners in Irish St Leger

Joseph O'Brien

Joseph O'Brien is planning a three-pronged assault on the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh on Sunday week during Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

The County Kilkenny handler is set to be represented by last year's runner-up Latrobe, Master Of Reality and Twilight Payment, who has recently moved from Jim Bolger's stable.

The latter signed off for Bolger on a high with a neck victory over Latrobe in the Curragh Cup in June, while Master Of Reality was only beaten a length by Stradivarius when third in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

"I will have a very good spread of runners over the two days and the Leger team will be strong," said O'Brien.

"Latrobe has been there and done it with his run in the race last year while Master Of Reality has serious form over further.

"Twilight Payment is not with us long but has settled in really well. They're all on course for the weekend."