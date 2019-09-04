Hamilton forced to abandon Wednesday card

Hamilton - forced to abandon

This afternoon's meeting at Hamilton has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

Conditions at the Scottish circuit were described as heavy but raceable on Tuesday, but the forecast of further showers overnight prompted course officials to announce a precautionary inspection for 7am.

After checking on the track on raceday morning, it was deemed there was "no prospect" of racing going ahead.

A statement posted on the Hamilton Racecourse Twitter feed read: "Following a 7am inspection of the track, racing has regrettably been abandoned.

"6.5mm rain yesterday and overnight, on already heavy ground, has left the course saturated and with further rain forecast today there is no prospect of racing."