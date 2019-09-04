Oz test unlikely for Shine So Bright

Shine So Bright edges out Laurens in thriller

Shine So Bright is likely to stick to racing in Europe this season as connections mull over plans for the classy three-year-old after he lowered the colours of Laurens at York.

The Free Handicap winner had not run since finishing sixth in the 2000 Guineas, but made a sparkling return as he outpointed the multiple Group One scorer by a nose in the City of York Stakes.

Races trainer Andrew Balding will choose from as the next port of call for Shine So Bright are the Park Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday week, the Qatar Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp and the Dubai Challenge Stakes at Newmarket, both next month.

"He seems in good form. We've got a few options that we're going to assess," said the Kingsclere handler.

"He's in the Park Stakes, the Foret and the Challenge. Those are the three options and we'll probably pick one of those and take it from there."

There has been talk of Shine So Bright going to Australia for the inaugural running of the Golden Eagle at Rosehill in Australia on November 2, but that seems unlikely.

"The feeling about Australia is it's probably a bit too much, too soon. It's unlikely, but we'll make a decision at the weekend," said Balding.