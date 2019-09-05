Kameko set to run in Royal Lodge after Sandown second

Positive (right) wins the Solario Stakes from Kameko

Andrew Balding is looking forward to stepping Kameko up in distance after the lightly-raced colt ran Positive so close in the Solario Stakes at Sandown.

The Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes over a mile at Newmarket on September 28 is the likely target for the Qatar Racing-owned son of Kitten's Joy, following a performance of great credit despite his inexperience.

He has earned the right to go up in grade to Group Two company thanks to a fine effort on only his second career start that saw him finish with a flourish to get within a nose of the hot favourite in the Group Three over seven furlongs.

"I was really pleased with him. He's come out of the race very well and we'll consider the Royal Lodge," said Balding.

"He's in that, so it will be a consideration. A mile would certainly suit him."