Ten Sovereigns declared for Betfair Sprint Cup

Ten Sovereigns - declared for Haydock feature

Ten Sovereigns is one of 13 horses declared for Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Aidan O'Brien stated on Wednesday that the July Cup hero would be unlikely to run if the ground is soft, but the three-year-old still has the option of claiming another Group One.

The Ballydoyle handler has also declared Fairyland and So Perfect.

Advertise, winner of the Commonwealth Cup and the Prix Maurice de Gheest already this season, as well as finishing second in the July Cup, once again has the assistance of Frankie Dettori.

Khaadem, impressive winner of the Stewards' Cup, steps back up to Group One company while German raider Waldpfad, who beat Khaadem at Newbury in July, is back again.

Last year's winner The Tin Man returns for James Fanshawe while Kevin Ryan holds a strong hand with Brando, Hello Youmzain and Major Jumbo.

Invincible Army has had a good season for James Tate but is still looking for a first Group One, while Dream Of Dreams has been well backed throughout the week for Sir Michael Stoute.

The field is completed by Aidan Fogarty's Forever In Dreams, a course-and-distance winner who has not run since chasing home Advertise in the Commonwealth Cup.