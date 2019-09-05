Laurens goes for Matron repeat

Shine So Bright edges out Laurens in thriller at York

Karl Burke is confident Laurens will be the "one to beat" when she goes for a repeat victory in the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday week.

While the filly has only won one of her four races this season, the John Dance-owned four-year-old did add to her Group One tally at Deauville in the Prix Rothschild.

Last time out she was just denied over seven furlongs at York and despite defeat Burke feels she is even quicker this term.

"This time last year she came to Leopardstown after running over a mile and a half at York and she was a 10-1 chance. This year she is the one to beat if she goes there in her usual form," said Burke.

"We dropped her back to seven furlongs last time to test her speed with a view to running in the Prix de la Foret on Arc weekend, but Leopardstown has always been the big target for the second half of her season.

"She is a bigger, stronger mare this season and in my view, she has become that bit quicker.

"She has been an amazing mare for us all, our first Classic winner, and with the welcome we got in Ireland last year, we always wanted to go back."

Burke is also likely to have two further runners on Irish Champions Weekend.

He told irishchampionsweekend.ie: "Kelly's Dino is likely to go for Kilternan Stakes. He came out of the Ebor in good form. Raydiance (Irish Stallion Farms EBF "Sovereign Path" Handicap) is also on the ticket,"