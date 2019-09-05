John Oxx worried over Skitter Scatter prep

Skitter Scatter - pointed towards Matron Stakes

John Oxx admits he would have preferred longer to have prepared Skitter Scatter for her crack at the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes at Leopardstown next week.

A Group One-winning juvenile for Patrick Prendergast, the filly moved to John Oxx when her trainer opted to relinquish his licence and join forces with the multiple Classic-winning handler.

She headed to Newmarket for the Qipco 1000 Guineas as a leading fancy, but picked up an injury and only made her comeback at Tipperary last week.

While Oxx was pleased with her run to finish second, the 16-day gap between races is a slight concern.

"She's in good form and she came out of her recent race in good shape," said Oxx.

"She's a pretty uncomplicated filly to train and has a nice attitude to her work. She's very willing, not an over-exuberant worker, but she does enough and she's generous.

"We've been happy with her since her race. We were delighted to get her there.

"She ran a good race, she didn't win, which I would have liked her to do, but it was perfect really as she had a nice race. She just got tired and blew up in the last furlong.

"We were lucky to be able to get her there and get to run her on good ground. It could have easily been a bog and then what would we have done - would we have run her or not.

"We got away with that. Unfortunately it's only 16 days to the Matron now, I would have preferred three weeks, but it is what it is and we hope now that she can progress enough in that 16 days to run another good race.

"It hasn't been ideal, but we have to be happy that she's been in good shape all along and has kept going the right way."