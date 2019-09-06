Siskin on target for National Stakes test

Siskin - runs in the National Stakes next

Ger Lyons has given Siskin the green light to take part in a mouthwatering renewal of the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday week.

Unbeaten in four starts and a Group One winner already, Siskin is set to meet Charlie Appleby's hugely-impressive Goodwood scorer Pinatubo and Aidan O'Brien's Armory.

"He's in great shape and he is being driven by his trainer with the National Stakes on Sunday week in mind, even if I would be very nervous taking on Pinatubo!" Lyons told www.irishchampionsweekend.ie.

"He was exceptionally impressive at Goodwood, but Siskin has a Group One win under his belt, even if he is a good bit below three of them on ratings and ratings don't lie.

"That said, he only did what he was asked to do, and I have been very happy with him. I would have no problem on nice ground taking on anyone over seven furlongs and whatever beats Pinatubo will likely be champion two-year-old."

Siskin coped with soft ground for the first time last time out and Lyons admitted to being pleasantly surprised.

"He's impressed me. The Phoenix was a case of no horse really liking the ground, but everyone was telling me he'd struggle with it due to his pedigree and in the car park beforehand I was getting worried," said Lyons.

"I had never really thought about it much beforehand to be honest, but then a lot of people were talking about the ground. He showed a great attitude and, all going well, he is being trained as a Guineas horse next season."

As for his other big hope over the weekend, Who's Steph in the Moyglare "Jewels" Blandford Stakes, Lyons would need to see plenty of rain to let her take her chance.

"She is possibly my favourite horse in the yard, but it is rare enough she gets her ground. She is not quite a Group One filly and, in that league, everything needs to be in her favour," he said.

"She'd really want it soft to heavy or heavy,"