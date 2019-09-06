Phil Kirby stars to reappear at Wetherby

Lady Buttons - on target for Wetherby return

Trainer Phil Kirby is looking forward to seeing his two stable stars Top Ville Ben and Lady Buttons kick off their respective campaigns on bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Top Ville Ben is already a dual winner over fences at the West Yorkshire circuit and is being aimed at the Charlie Hall Chase itself, having rounded off his novice campaign with an excellent effort to finish third behind Lostintranslation and Topofthegame at Aintree.

The admirable Lady Buttons has won 12 races for Kirby and is set to bid for a fourth victory at Wetherby in the OLBG.com Mares' Hurdle - a race she won last season and finished second in behind La Bague Au Roi in 2017.

Kirby told Sky Sports Racing: "They're both doing plenty of cantering. They haven't done any fast work yet, but they wouldn't be a million miles off. They look really well and they'll both be aimed at the Charlie Hall meeting.

"Top Ville Ben will run in the Charlie Hall and Lady Buttons will won in the Listed race she won last year. Everything has gone perfectly to plan so far, we've just got to keep it that way.

"Buttons will do a very similar thing to last year - she'll start off at Wetherby, then possibly go to Newbury and then go to Doncaster for those Listed races and the big prize-money. We'll see where we finish up at the end of the season.

"For Top Ville, the plan was always to go to the Charlie Hall to start with. We'll see how he gets on, but if he's competitive, he could always go to Newbury for the Hennessy (Ladbrokes Trophy)."