Big guns ruled out of Haydock Sprint Cup

Advertise and Frankie Dettori win the Commonwealth Cup

The Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock has a very different look to it with both Advertise and Ten Sovereigns ruled out on Friday.

Saturday's Group One contest was always unlikely for Ten Sovereigns once the ground turned soft and he was duly ruled out on account of the ground by Aidan O'Brien.

Advertise's absence is due to a dirty scope and the defection of the 11/4 favourite has given the market a real shake-up.

The ground conditions at Haydock on Friday morning were soft and Stewards' Cup winner Khaadem is the new 10/3 favourite at Sky Bet with Dream Of Dreams 11/2 and Hello Youmzain 8/1.

Advertise's trainer Martyn Meade said: "Advertise returned a bad scope this morning and we had no alternative but to withdraw him.

"It's not serious and he should be fine in a week, but we can't take any chances."

Advertise is now likely to head straight to the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on October 19.

"I'd imagine that will be the plan now," Meade added.

"It's disappointing he can't run at Haydock, but there's nothing we can do about it - that's horses for you."