Silvestre de Sousa misses St Leger Festival

Silvestre De Sousa - still on the sidelines

Champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa will be on the sidelines for longer than originally expected.

De Sousa was injured in a fall at Chelmsford on August 23 and at one stage it appeared he could be back in time for next week's St Leger meeting at Doncaster.

However, the Brazilian is now targeting Champions Day at Ascot next month as a more likely comeback.

"There has been a little bit of confusion about the extent of my injury and when I will be back riding, so I'd just like to clear some of that up," he wrote in his blog for Star Sports.

"I can confirm there was a small fracture to my collar bone and also a tiny chip to one of the bones in my lower neck.

"All of that, along with a lot of bruising (my lower back is still sore), means there is no chance of me returning to ride at next week's St Leger meeting.

"My goal remains to be back riding in that first week of October ahead of Champions Day.

"I have already begun the rehabilitation process and have been at Peter O'Sullevan House here in Newmarket three times already this week.

"It's all about rebuilding the tissue and building up my strength and the hydro pool is perfect for that.

"I will continue to go there every day now and hope to try to get back on a horse in a couple of weeks or so.

"In my mind, I'd like to try to be work riding at least three weeks from today - that's the hope anyway."