Romanised tops field of 11 for Prix du Moulin

Romanised - bids for another Group One win

Romanised is set to face 10 rivals when he bids for a second successive Group One victory in France in the Prix du Moulin on Sunday.

Last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas hero doubled his top-level tally with an assured display in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville last month and will cross the Channel once more for another tough assignment at ParisLongchamp this weekend.

Trainer Ken Condon also saddles the admirable Success Days, who was deployed as a pacemaker at Deauville and can be expected to adopt a similar role on Sunday.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Circus Maximus is a third Irish challenger. The St James's Palace Stakes winner and Sussex Stakes runner-up returns to a mile after fading out of contention over a mile and a quarter in the Juddmonte International at York on his latest outing.

Harry Dunlop's stable star Robin Of Navan is one of four British-trained runners along with the Charlie Hills-trained Irish Guineas winner Phoenix Of Spain, Charlie Appleby's Line Of Duty and Kick On from John Gosden's yard.

The field is completed by last season's French 2000 Guineas hero Olmedo (Jean-Claude Rouget), the progressive Delaware (Andre Fabre), Shaman (Carlos Laffon-Parias) and Obligate (Pascal Bary).