Godolphin target September Stakes with Best Solution

Best Solution (right) - chasing September Stakes glory

Three-time Group One winner Best Solution returns to action in the Sun Racing September Stakes at Kempton on Saturday.

A real flag-bearer for Saeed bin Suroor last summer, he won the Princess of Wales's Stakes, Grosser Preis Von Berlin and Grosser Preis Von Baden before heading to Australia.

His winning spree continued with a narrow victory in the prestigious Caulfield Cup, but he has not been seen since finishing eighth in the Melbourne Cup in November.

"This will be his first race since the Melbourne Cup," said the Godolphin handler.

"He had a great season last year, but also a very tough season, so we gave him a long break and this is just a start back for him.

"We'll start now with him, he's working really well. The last time he worked on the Watered gallop in Newmarket, I was really pleased.

"He's in good condition, this is the start for him before we begin to look at Group Ones again.

"He's not going to Australia this year - we'll just keep all our options open. We'll see how he runs in this and then decide on his future."

Another well-travelled runner is Andrew Balding's Pivoine, who had his last outing in America, where he was not disgraced in fifth place in the Arlington Million.

Prior to that he had won the John Smith's Diamond Jubilee Cup at York in July.

"He seems to have taken his trip to America really well," said Balding.

"He's got form on the Polytrack. Whether he's quite as good at mile and a half as he is at a mile and a quarter, I don't know, but we'll find that out."

Roger Varian saddles two in Gibbs Hill, who ran well to finish fourth in a valuable race at York last month, and Rasima, a Listed winner last season who has failed to reproduce that this term.

"Gibbs Hill ran well at York. He has got good synthetic form and appears to be well at home. He likes the track and the trip, but we will just have to see how he goes," said Varian.

"Rasima has not quite fired this year, but you could argue her two runs in the Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle have been her best bits of lifetime form.

"Hopefully the Kempton surface will see her run very well, but she has got a bit to find on the figures.

"We are trying the mile and a half again. It hasn't quite panned for her as we liked, but the trip might bring about a bit of improvement or it might not, but we will find out. It is a good race and she will need a career best."

Hugo Palmer's Mootasadir returns from a break having lost his unbeaten record on the all-weather when stepping up to two miles in the Northumberland Plate - a race in which Gibbs Hill was a strong ante-post fancy off an absence of 724 days but was pulled up.

The globetrotting Prince Of Arran (Charlie Fellowes) is another to drop in trip after a solid run in the Ebor, as he continues to build towards a return trip to Australia.

Royal Line (John Gosden) has just his second start since winning the November Handicap, while Thundering Blue (David Menuisier) drops in class after finishing last of nine in the Juddmonte International at York.