Royal Line delivers in September

Rab Havlin

Royal Line got his career back on track when giving trainer John Gosden back-to-back victories in the Sun Racing September Stakes at Kempton on Saturday.

Having sent out dual Arc winner Enable to claim the Group Three contest on her seasonal return 12 months ago, the Newmarket trainer saw the prize head his way once again as the son of Dubawi made his first start on the all-weather a triumphant one.

The 6-1 shot burst through to hit the front deep inside the final furlong of the mile-and-a-half prize, before crossing the line a length and a quarter clear of Mootasadir to claim his first victory since last year's November Handicap.

Rab Havlin, winning jockey, said: "We know he has got a bit of class, but he is ground dependant. I was worried they were going slow down the back straight when everyone had slotted into their positions.

"I was happy I only had a couple of horses to pass. He got caught a little bit flat-footed when I first pressed him, but he finished off good. Hopefully we can have an uninterrupted preparation for the back end of the season.

"It was his first time on the all-weather - he was entered at Chester last week but we didn't think the rain would come in time, so we decided to come here."

Although Royal Line holds Group One entries in both the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh and the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot, Havlin is keen to remain at a mile and a half.

He added: "He is entered in a few things at the back end as he is a different horse on soft ground.

"I think a mile and a half on soft ground is what he wants, as when it is soft ground they have to stay very strongly."