Great result at Haydock for Tom Dascombe

Great Scot ridden by Richard Kingscote is interviewed after he wins at Haydock

Great Scot led his rivals a merry dance in the Bet In Play On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile at Haydock.

Victorious in the Listed Ascendant Stakes on the corresponding card 12 months ago, Tom Dascombe's inmate has been highly tried since - running with credit in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, the Greenham Stakes at Newbury and the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

However, having failed to run up to expectations on his next couple of appearances, connections decided on a gelding operation and an improved performance to finish a close-up fourth in last month's Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury was a step in the right direction.

The three-year-old was a 7-2 chance for his latest Group Three assignment and was soon bowling along at the head of affairs.

With 11-4 favourite Sharja Bridge failing to pick up from towards the rear of the field, Matterhorn got closest to Great Scot, but Dascombe's charge could be called the winner a long way out and passed the post with almost four lengths in hand.

Dascombe and Kingscote were claiming their fourth winner at the three-day meeting.

"We've had an up and down season with the horse. He started off really good, but then almost hit a flat spot and he was just running too keen," said the trainer.

"We decided to do two things - geld him and make the running. He ran really well at Salisbury and today he's bolted in.

"When everything goes right and then the wheels fall off, it's difficult, but at least now we're back in the right direction."

Great Scot could be on his travels next year.

Dascombe added: "The owners are away on holiday at the moment and I haven't spoken to them, but we're thinking about Dubai.

"Now he's a gelding, he's a prize-money horse, and the prize money is in Dubai and places like that.

"As long as we mind the horse, we should have him for a few years and you never know where he could end up.

"He's never lost his ability. What is it they say - form is temporary, class is permanent."