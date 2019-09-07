Hello Youmzain holds off The Tin Man at Haydock

Hello Youmzain ridden by James Doyle wins the Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes at Haydock

Hello Youmzain continued the trend of the Classic generation winning Group One sprints this season with a clear-cut success in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Ten Sovereigns and Advertise - who both missed out on this event - have triumphed for the three-year-old division in top-level contests this term, and the lightly-raced Hello Youmzain added another victory.

One of three in the race for Kevin Ryan, James Doyle was content to help cut out the running with Invincible Army.

Two furlongs out the pair got a break on the field and once Hello Youmzain saw off his big rival, he just needed to hold any challengers emerging from the pack.

Former winner The Tin Man and stablemate Brando made late bids, but the 9-2 co-favourite stuck it out well.

The Tin Man ran his best race of the season back in second, while the German raider Waldpfad flew home for third.

Ryan said: "We decided after Ascot that we'd be patient with him as it's not all about this year. These horses don't come around very often and although we gave him a tentative entry in the Nunthorpe, this race was always the plan.

"He's such a young horse and a big horse as well. You shouldn't wish your life away, but he's going to mature and he'll be a stronger horse next year. He's very exciting.

"He'll have one more run this year on Champions Day at Ascot and then we'll put him away for next season.

"I wouldn't rule out bringing him back to five furlongs at some stage. He showed today he has loads of pace - Major Jumbo is not a slow horse and he had him off the steel within a furlong."

The trainer went on to reveal the fourth-placed Brando had burst a blood vessel, adding: "He has done it before and he did it here.

"He travelled into the race great, so it's unfortunate."

James Fanshawe was understandably proud of the performance of defending champion The Tin Man - and a rematch with Hello Youmzain in the Qipco British Champions Sprint on October 19 looks to be on the cards.

Fanshawe said: "First of all, the team has done a fantastic job to get him back. After his last run at Newbury, I thought that might be the end of him as he was a bit stiff behind and he is seven.

"Everyone has been working hard to get him back to top form. With the performances this year, you can never be that confident, but I knew he was in good shape going into the race.

"I'm really pleased with him, he's run very well and I hope we can have him in the same form for Ascot (Champions Day)."