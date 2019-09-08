Horse Racing News

King Of Change to return in Fortune Stakes

Magna Grecia beats King Of Change in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas

Richard Hannon is leaning towards making the Fortune Stakes at Sandown the target for Qipco 2000 Guineas runner-up King Of Change on his return to action from a mid-season break.

The Marlborough handler has earmarked the mile Listed contest on September 18 as the next port of call for the son of Farhh, ahead of a potential outing in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day.

After breaking his maiden tag on his seasonal return at Nottingham, the Ali Abdulla Saeed-owned colt took his form to new heights when chasing home Magna Grecia in the mile Classic at Newmarket in May.

Hannon said: "I would say he will go to Sandown for the Fortune Stakes. He is fine, but he had a very hard race in the Guineas and we were keen on giving him an easy time thinking there would be a lot of fast ground in the summer.

"I think he would be better at this time of year with a bit of cut in the ground. He is a very talented horse and is working well.

"I'd be hopeful he could come back and run well enough at Sandown to think about a QEII. The owners are very keen on next year's campaign and looking at one of the races in Dubai."

