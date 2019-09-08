Raffle Prize chasing Group One glory in Cheveley Park

Raffle Prize - being aimed at the Cheveley Park Stakes

Raffle Prize will aim to resume winning ways in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 28.

Mark Johnston's filly has had a stellar year already, winning the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

She took on the colts last time out in the Prix Morny, losing little in defeat when beaten a neck by Andre Fabre's new star Earthlight.

Johnston said: "She will wait for the Cheveley Park now. It was a good run and there were no excuses.

"It looked like she would much prefer better ground, but that might apply to the winner.

"You would hope she would get better ground at Newmarket, as there is no better autumn track than Newmarket. Everything is fine with her, touch wood."

Stablemate Communique could yet return to Germany in search of a first Group One success - but Johnston is also thinking about the Canadian International and Japan Cup having put a line through his last run behind the highly-impressive Ghaiyyath.

"He basically missed the break dramatically with the blindfold still on so that was not him," said the Middleham handler.

"There is the Grosser Preis Von Baden in two weeks' time, but would we dare take him back after two disasters in Germany? I don't know. I've not really looked at what the alternatives are.

"I'd love to see him finish the year in the Canadian International and Japan Cup, but I'd have liked to be going into these races off a top run. I'd like to think he could have won a Group One in Germany, but we have had two disasters.

"You would think the Canadian International would be a suitable target, but you want to be going into those races on the back of good runs."