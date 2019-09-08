Quadrilateral set for Newbury after maiden win

Trainer Roger Charlton

Roger Charlton will resist the temptation to jump straight into Group-race company with Quadrilateral after she made a winning debut at Newbury recently.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned Frankel filly came with a withering late run to win going away, looking a smart prospect in the process.

She holds an entry in the Shadwell Rockfel Stakes later this month, but Charlton has his eyes on the Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises British EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes back at Newbury on September 20.

Charlton said: "The plan is to run Quadrilateral in the fillies' conditions race at Newbury later this month.

"I don't really know how good that race was (at Newbury), but I'm happy with her at home."