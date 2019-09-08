Slalom ruled out for rest of season by Andre Fabre

Andre Fabre makes his way to the parade ring at Chantilly.

Slalom, a close second to Japan in the Grand Prix de Paris, has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Andre Fabre had been planning on taking the three-year-old back to ParisLongchamp for a crack at Enable in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Given Japan has subsequently beaten Crystal Ocean in the Juddmonte International at York he would have been well worth his place in the line-up.

However, he is now on the sidelines.

Fabre said: "Slalom has had a setback, unfortunately.

"Sadly he'll be out for the rest of the season. It's a shame, I was expecting some big races from him."

No final decision has yet been made over whether the unbeaten Earthlight will have his final start of the season in Britain.

Following his victory in a very strong renewal of the Prix Morny at Deauville, Fabre intimated he would like to run in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket next month, sponsored by his owner, Sheikh Mohammed.

"We haven't fully decided yet, we're waiting to see what happens with a few others," said Fabre.