Middle Park mission for Siskin

Siskin - runs in the Middle Park Stakes next

Siskin will run in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket later this month rather than the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned Siskin is unbeaten in four starts to date, most recently providing his trainer Ger Lyons with a first Group One success in Ireland when landing the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last month.

He was a possible to lock horns with Charlie Appleby's 2000 Guineas favourite Pinatubo on the second day of Irish Champions Weekend, but connections have elected to keep their powder dry for the Middle Park on September 28, a race sponsored by his owner.

Abdullah's racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe said: "In the back of our minds the Middle Park was always the race we were looking at most of all.

"We just feel he's better suited sticking to six furlongs at this stage."

Off the back of Siskin's absence, Paddy Power make Pinatubo their 1-2 favourite for the National Stakes, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Futurity Stakes winner Armory next best at 11-4.