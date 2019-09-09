Logician heads 11 possible St Leger contenders

Logician (right) ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes

The unbeaten Logician spearheads 11 remaining contenders for this weekend's William Hill St Leger at Doncaster.

John Gosden's Sky Bet Great Voltigeur winner will bid to give his trainer a fifth victory in the oldest Classic on Town Moor on Saturday and he's a hot favourite to do so following a wide-margin win at York's Ebor meeting.

Gosden: "He has been in great form since York. He is a very relaxed character and he has a lovely big long loping stride. I thought then (back in May) this might be a Leger horse.

"He has come a long way in a short time. The nice, long straight at Doncaster should suit him well.

"But it will not just be Aidan and our one horse, there are other horses in play and I've mentioned one that won at Goodwood (Sir Ron Priestly). It has more depth to the field than people are making out."

There are 10 potential runners standing in his way and Aidan O'Brien - who has trained six Leger winners in the past including the last two editions - is responsible for six of them.

Leading the Ballydoyle pack is Investec Derby fourth Sir Dragonet, while Lonsdale Cup third Il Paradiso also looks like taking his chance at Doncaster.

Sir Dragonet was beaten under a length at Epsom before returning to the track to finish third in the Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh.

O'Brien said: "We're very happy with him. He had a break after the Derby and then the plan was to go to the Curragh and then maybe we would look at the Arc after that run.

"But now Japan and Magical are there and things are changing all the time.

"The William Hill St Leger is a very important and prestigious race and we felt like there was a good chance that he would get that trip.

"He was just ready to start at the Curragh and he got a little bit tired which he was entitled to do as I was being very careful and gentle with him.

"It was also the first time he had run over that trip. He'd always been over a mile and a half. He's not short of class and he's not short of pace so it will be interesting."

Il Paradiso is to join him in the final field after his promising run behind Stradivarius. The three-year-old looked to be running a big race in the Lonsdale Cup before being run out of the finish by two top stayers in Dee Ex Bee and Stradivarius.

O'Brien said: "He stays very well and that's why we ran him at York. We thought he was worth taking a chance and he ran a very respectable race.

"It was a good run for a three-year-old. He looks like a horse that will get the Gold Cup trip in time so has plenty of stamina.

"But I think he'll be happy enough dropping to this trip, he doesn't mind being ridden forward and we'll ride him like we're sure that he stays."

The O'Brien team is completed by Barbados, Norway, South Pacific and Western Australia.

Andrew Balding's Royal Ascot hero Dashing Willoughby could take his chance, while Middleham handler Mark Johnston has two candidates at the six-day stage in Nayef Road and Sir Ron Priestley.

The list of potential runners is completed by the Martyn Meade-trained Technician, a tenacious winner of the Unibet Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury when last seen.