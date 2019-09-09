Ken Condon retains faith in Celtic Beauty

Daahyeh beats Celtic Beauty in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot

Ken Condon believes Celtic Beauty could be a lively outsider in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket later this month.

Runner-up to the Roger Varian-trained Daahyeh in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, things have not gone entirely to plan for the daughter of No Nay Never since.

Condon's filly disappointed on her next appearance in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes - and while she bounced back with an impressive maiden victory at Naas, she again failed to run up to expectations in the Lowther at York last month.

Her trainer, however, is keeping the faith and hopes for an ease in the ground at Newmarket on September 28.

He said: "We were disappointed with her at York. She's run six times and on four occasions we've left the races pretty pleased, but she's disappointed us twice and the common denominator has been the quick ground.

"She's by No Nay Never, so you'd think quick ground is what she wants, but the beauty of this game is there's no hard and fast rules and she definitely seems to be better on a slightly easier surface.

"She pulled out of York well and has been good since. We did have her in the Moyglare at the Curragh, but that seven furlongs would probably stretch her as she's a filly with a lot of speed.

"I think we'll probably go for the Cheveley Park. She'll be an outsider there and she's entitled to be, but if the ground came up good or good to soft then we'd let her take her chance.

"We've still got a lot of faith in this filly and if conditions are right at Newmarket, I think she'd run with credit."