Aidan O'Brien leaves 10 in Champagne Stakes at Doncaster

Trainer Aidan O'Brien - left ten in the Champagne Stakes

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for 10 of 18 confirmations for the Pommery Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

Armory appears more likely to run in the National Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday, but retains the option of a trip to Town Moor a day earlier - as does stablemate Arizona, among others from Ballydoyle.

Richard Hannon has a strong hand for the home team, having left in Mums Tipple and Threat, as well as Man Of The Night.

The former was a stunning winner of a big sales race at York's Ebor meeting, while Threat was a close second at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood before winning the Gimcrack Stakes on the Knavesmire.

The once-raced Royal Crusade is an interesting contender for Charlie Appleby, as is Juan Elcano for the Kevin Ryan stable and Molatham for Roger Varian.

The latter was a neck second to Mums Tipple at Ascot before winning the generally-informative Convivial Maiden at York.

O'Brien is also represented in the Hird Group Park Stakes, through Never Mo More, who was last seen finishing fifth in the Secretariat Stakes at Arlington Park in Chicago.

Further Irish representation comes in the shape of the Dermot Weld-trained Imaging, while Hannon could take the wraps off King Of Change, who was not run since his fine second to Magna Grecia in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Varian, meanwhile, has supplemented Turjomaan following his runner-up finish to Duke Of Hazzard in the Group Three Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood.