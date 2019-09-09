Listed joy for Lancaster House at Listowel

Donnacha O'Brien in action

Lancaster House kept his unbeaten record intact with an authoritative display in the Edmund & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien's colt was an eight-length winner on his debut at the Galway Festival in early August - and having followed up in a conditions event less than a fortnight ago, he was the 7-4 favourite as he stepped up to Listed class in County Kerry on Monday.

Drawn widest of all in stall 17, Lancaster House was able to tack across and was soon in the perfect position in behind the pace-setting pair of Warnaq and Wagrave.

Once given his head by the trainer's son Donnacha O'Brien, the son of Galileo swiftly put distance between himself and his rivals - passing the post two and three-quarter lengths clear of Wargrave, with Winiata best of the rest in third.

"That's the best feel he's given me so far," said the winning rider.

"From (stall) 17, to have the pace to get up to a position like that early, he has done very well. He travelled around very easy.

"He impressed me today - I think he's quite a decent horse.

"I thought a mile and a quarter was going to be his trip, but he travelled so easy and showed a lot of speed today - so a mile or a mile and a quarter are his trips."