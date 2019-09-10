Saeed bin Suroor targets more Spring Carnival glory

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor

Saeed bin Suroor is taking aim at the Spring Carnival in Australia with two new contenders after great success last year.

Benbatl and Best Solution won Group One races in the Southern Hemisphere for the Godolphin trainer, who this year is targeting Dream Castle and Royal Meeting at some of the feature races.

Dream Castle, by Frankel, was a Group One winner at Meydan earlier this year - while Royal Meeting has not been seen since beating dual Guineas winner Hermosa in the Criterium International in October.

"We have other horses for the Spring Carnival this year," said Bin Suroor.

"We are looking at taking Dream Castle out there, and also Royal Meeting.

"He (Royal Meeting) was a Group One winner at two in France. He had a problem, which meant he couldn't run so far this year, but we'll find a race for him and start in Australia with him.

"Obviously he beat Hermosa last year, so if he can run to that level of form he should be competitive."