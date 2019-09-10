Enbihaar star name in Park Hill at Doncaster

Jim Crowley and Enbihaar romp to victory in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

Enbihaar will attempt a hat-trick of Group Two victories when she lines-up for the DFS Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster on Thursday.

Having already got the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock and Goodwood's Lillie Langtry Stakes in the bag, the John Gosden-trained four-year-old has seven younger fillies standing in her way following the 48-hour final declaration stage.

Three of those - Delphinia, Peach Tree and South Sea Pearl - are from Aidan O'Brien's Ballydoyle stable.

Dame Maillot, trained by Ed Vaughan, steps up from an extended mile and a half after her victory in the Group Two Prix de Pomone.

The Richard Hannon-trained Star Terms, Ralph Beckett's Oydis and Mark Johnston's Vivid Diamond make up the eight-strong field.

Johnston has a leading contender for the William Hill May Hill Stakes in West End Girl after nine juvenile fillies were declared for the Group Two over the straight mile.

The daughter of Golden Horn showed she was a smart staying two-year-old when winning the Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket.

Tom Dascombe's Boomer took the Group Three Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last time while Godolphin's representative Alpen Rose got off the mark over the same course and distance she faces again.

The sole Irish challenger is the O'Brien-trained Passion, who opened her account in a Cork maiden over a mile earlier this month.

Completing the list of hopefuls are Ananya, trained by Peter Chapple-Hyam, Sylvester Kirk's Anna Of Sussex, Richard Hannon's Cloak Of Spirits, Hugo Palmer's Powerful Breeze and Run Wild from the Gosden stable.

The Irish have a strong-hand in the Weatherbys Racing Bank £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes with Aidan O'Brien having three of the 22 runners in Acomb Stakes second Harpocrates, King Neptune and Pistoletto while his son Joseph goes for the big pot with Group Three runner-up Unforgetable.

Malton handler Kevin Ryan has three headed by Gimcrack Stakes third Repartee.

The Hannon team also run three with Ziggle Pops, Manigordo and D Day with Keith Dalgleish set to run Glasvegas for the first time since he finished third in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.