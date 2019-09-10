Pretty Pollyanna retired and set for date with Frankel

Pretty Pollyanna gives chase to Hermosa in the Irish 1000 Guineas

Group One-winning filly Pretty Pollyanna is set for a date with Frankel next spring, after connections called time on her racing career.

The daughter of Oasis Dream was crowned champion juvenile filly at the end of 2018, following an excellent season which saw her run out a brilliant winner of the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket and then follow up in the Prix Morny at Deauville.

Michael Bell's charge kicked off her three-year-old campaign with a fine effort to fill the runner-up spot in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and went on to finish a creditable fourth in the July Cup at Newmarket.

However, she was a beaten odds-on favourite in a Listed event on her latest appearance, and owners Bill and Tim Gredley have decided to bring her back to their stud in Newmarket before a possible mating with Frankel in 2020.

Bell said: "It's going to be hard for her to achieve more than she has already, having won a Group Two and a a Group One, so the Gredleys have decided to call it a day.

"They're owner-breeders and they feel there is probably more to lose than there is to gain at this stage, so they want to wrap her in cotton wool so she can hopefully go on to enjoy a successful second career as a broodmare.

"I believe the plan is to send her to Frankel next year, which is very exciting.

"We've actually got Pretty Pollyanna's half-brother in training, and he looks a nice horse. He's a two-year-old colt by Nathaniel, and we're looking forward to getting him on the track in a Newmarket maiden either at the end of this month or early next month."