Options open for Solario Stakes Positive

Positive (right) wins the Solario Stakes

Group One and Two options at Newmarket are in the equation for Positive as Clive Cox plans the next step for his Solario Stakes winner.

Successful on his racecourse debut at Salisbury, the son of Dutch Art then finished second behind star juvenile Pinatubo in the Group Two Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

The two-year-old rediscovered the winning trail in a thrilling Group Three at Sandown at the end off last month, getting the better of Andrew Balding's Kameko by just a nose.

Cox is in no rush to commit to Positive's next objective, but the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes and Darley Dewhurst Stakes are both under consideration.

"We were very pleased with the win at Sandown, and he's come out of the race well," said the Lambourn-based trainer.

"He's got an entry for the Dewhurst and the Royal Lodge, so we'll basically keep moving forward and keep an open mind.

"He's progressing well, and we're pleased that he seems to have lots of scope to improve."