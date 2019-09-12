Anthony Van Dyck back in Irish Champion

Anthony Van Dyck wins the Investec Derby

Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck will attempt to redeem his reputation among a field of eight in the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Since his famous day at Epsom, Anthony Van Dyck has been beaten by stablemate Sovereign in the Irish Derby and been unplaced in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth at Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien fields an extremely strong team of four on Saturday, with the top-class Magical also lining up. Hunting Horn and Magic Wand complete the Ballydoyle quartet.

There is some serious strength in depth against the Coolmore battalion , however, with Kevin Prendergast's Madhmoon still seeking a first Group One win after being narrowly denied at Epsom.

All other runners are from overseas - including the Newmarket-based Japanese contender Deirdre, who won the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Mark Johnston has supplemented Elarqam, in the same Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum ownership as Madhmoon, after an unfortunate run at York last time out.

Last but not least is Roger Charlton's improving Headman, winner of two Group Twos in France this season.

Karl Burke's Laurens faces six rivals as she bids for back-to-back wins in the Coolmore 'Fastnet Rock' Matron Stakes.

After seeing off Alpha Centuari in the race 12 months ago, this time her main rival appears to be O'Brien's dual Guineas winner Hermosa - who needs to bounce back from a disappointing display at Goodwood.

Joseph O'Brien's Iridessa and John Oxx's Skitter Scatter are also in the line up.

The Group Two Boomerang Stakes has attracted nine runners, with O'Brien's unbeaten Lancaster House set for a quick reappearance after winning at Listowel this week.

Suedois, winner of the race two years ago, and Richard Fahey's Royal Ascot winner Space Traveller are declared.

Joseph O'Brien's Buckhurst sets the standard in the Paddy Power Betting Shop Stakes.