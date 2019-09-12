Forever In Dreams under cloud following Sprint Cup

Forever In Dreams

Trainer Aidan Fogarty reports his star filly Forever In Dreams to have scoped badly following her below-par effort in the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

After winning a Listed prize at the Merseyside venue in May, the daughter of Dream Ahead was snapped up by the Phoenix Ladies Syndicate ahead of her run in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot - and did her new owners proud with a tremendous effort to finish second to Martyn Meade's Advertise.

She made her first competitive appearance since in the Group One feature at the weekend, but finished a disappointing 10th of 11 runners behind Kevin Ryan's Hello Youmzain, who was one place behind Forever In Dreams at the Royal meeting.

"She scoped badly when she came home, so at least we have a cause," said Fogarty.

"The first thing Billy (Lee) said after the race was that she felt a bit flat, which is unlike her, as she usually travels well.

"She also played up a bit in the parade before the race, which she doesn't usually do, so maybe she knew more than we did.

"She was fine straight after the race, but when we scoped her at home on Sunday it wasn't right, so she's on the easy list.

"We'll see how she is, but she's in the Foret in France and she could run there if we're happy with her."