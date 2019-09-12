Doncaster Thursday review: Party in the Park for Enbihaar

Enbihaar ridden by Jim Crowley (left) wins the DFS Park Hill Stakes

A review of the action so far from Doncaster on Thursday as Enbihaar put in a brave performance to win the Park Hill Stakes.

Enbihaar digs deep to land Park Hill

John Gosden's Enbihaar gave weight and a beating to Aidan O'Brien's Delphinia in a terrific renewal of the DFS Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

The only four-year-old in the race, the Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned Enbihaar has won four of her five starts this season.

Having scored twice at Group Two level already, she was sent off the 6-5 favourite to make it a treble.

Settled in the rear by Jim Crowley, Enbihaar moved up smoothly into a challenging position, but she had to work reasonably hard to see off Vivid Diamond, before Ryan Moore challenged on Delphinia.

For a moment it looked like the concession of 13lb might catch Enbihaar out, but she just had enough in the tank to hold on by a short head.

Crowley said: "I was delighted about that. I just wanted to get her rolling into the straight and there was quite a strong headwind. When she got there she probably thought she'd done enough.

"Giving away that weight, it was great."

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to Sheikh Hamdan, said: "She slipped badly on the turn. That's unlike her. Obviously it's windy and perhaps it's a bit greasy there, I don't know.

"She's a lovely filly and has done nothing but improve. She won at Haydock which is why she was here today.

"John has 100 lots out in a morning and you can pick her out having a canter. She's got the most beautiful action.

"Obviously, as for plans, you've got Ascot (Fillies And Mares on Champions Day) and then Longchamp (Prix Royallieu)."

Gosden's son and assistant, Thady, said: "She ran great in that strong headwind. Obviously it wasn't ideal, but she had a tough battle with the second. She did it well."

Ed Walker's Dame Malliot was the main rival to the winner in the betting beforehand, but could only finish sixth of the eight runners.

Her owner Anthony Openheimer blamed himself for her lacklustre display, saying: "I'm afraid it's my fault entirely.

"A couple of days ago she looked a bit thin and Frankie (Dettori) said she'd gone over the top. She had three hard races and this was one too many.

"She wasn't pushed out today because there was no point. She'll go back to the stud for a break and come out racing next year, which will be nice."

Graceful edges thrilling nursery

Graceful Magic got the verdict over fellow 5/1 joint-favourite Stylistique to win the opening British Stallion Studs EBF 'Carrie Red' Fillies' Nursery.

The photo was required to split them as the pair flashed passed the post together but it was Charles Bishop's mount - trained by Eve Johnson Houghton - who held a short-head advantage when it mattered most.