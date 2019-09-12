King's Lynn royal winner of big sales race at Doncaster

King's Lynn ridden by Oisin Murphy wins the Weatherbys Racing Bank 300,000 2-Y-O Stakes

King's Lynn carried the colours of the Queen to victory in the Weatherbys Racing Bank £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes at Doncaster.

A promising second on debut at Windsor, the Andrew Balding-trained youngster took a huge step forward to land this valuable contest in the hands of champion jockey-elect Oisin Murphy.

As ever the race was ultra-competitive, and King's Lynn was the least experienced runner in the 20-strong field.

The Cable Bay colt burst clear on entering the final furlong and while several mounted a late challenge from out of the pack, King's Lynn (12-1) had half a length in hand over Repartee at the line, with Toro Strike third.

Murphy said: "I was thrilled. He obviously has a big heart. We trained his mother Kinematic, she was also quite small and he's a good advertisement for his sire (Cable Bay). He's absolutely flying.

"I suppose Andrew, John Warren and Her Majesty will speak, but I think six furlongs is probably OK for him. I imagine he'll sharpen up. Let's see how he develops."