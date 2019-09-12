Horse Racing News

Powerful Breeze stays unbeaten with May Hill win

Last Updated: 12/09/19 4:14pm

Powerful Breeze maintained her unbeaten record with a cosy success in the William Hill May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

A surprise 20-1 winner on debut, she was nothing like those odds this time around as the 6-1 second-favourite for the Group Two affair.

She settled nicely for James Doyle as some of her rivals, most notably the favourite Cloaks Of Spirits, were keen early on.

At halfway Doyle asked his mount to take closer order and in a matter of strides she quickened smartly, hitting the front a long way out.

To her credit Powerful Breeze kept up the gallop and while Boomer and Alpen Rose attempted to close the gap, the Hugo Palmer-trained filly was eased down at the line and still won by a length.

